ELECTROPARK 24 // SUNDAY DAY FESTIVAL TICKET

Spiaggia San Michele di Pagana
Sun, 14 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsRapallo
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday Day Festival Ticket valid only for GROOVE ISLAND on July 14th | Limited quantity

From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts with the theme "Resona...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Forevergreen per Electropark 2024

Lineup

Toy Tonics, Kapote, Gee Lane

Venue

Spiaggia San Michele di Pagana

Spiaggia di San Michele Di Pagana, Rapallo, città metropolitana di Genova 16035, Italia
Doors open12:00 pm

