Sea Girls

Badaboum
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.60

About

Sea Girls est un groupe de rock indépendant britannique formé à Londres en 2015. Le groupe est composé de Henry Camomille, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson et Ole Khan, qui se sont rencontrés alors qu'ils étaient lycéens, jouant dans des groupes différents. En 20...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Sea Girls

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

