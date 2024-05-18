DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Night Sleep + Mucho Mungo

Siroco
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Good Night Sleep y Mucho Mungo se unen por segundo año consecutivo. Las dos bandas amigas vuelven a juntarse para llevarte en un viaje sonoro donde la psicodelia se abraza con el folk y el rock progresivo.

Good Night Sleep estará presentando su nuevo EP “...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Good Night Sleep
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

