Kim Gordon’s not innately drawn toward collaboration, which may seem surprising given how many hats she’s worn in her career: bassist in Sonic Youth, fashion designer of the clothing label X-girl, producer of Hole’s debut record. Yet, aside from her first
Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon has released “Psychedelic Orgasm” the latest preview track from her second solo album The Collective, which will be released March 8th on Matador.
Recorded in Gordon's native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 20...
