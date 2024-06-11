DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Cosmic Psychos, an Australian punk rock band, formed in 1982 under the original name Spring Plains. Their music blends punk rock with elements of pub and yob rock, and grunge. Known for their raw and unrefined sound, the band gained recognition for the
COSMIC PSYCHOS
40th Anniversary Tour
with Special Guests
NINE POUND HAMMER and KNUB
Tuesday, June 11th, 2024
Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM
All Ages
