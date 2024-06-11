Top track

Nice Day To Go To The Pub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COSMIC PSYCHOS "40th Anniversary Tour" w/ Nine Pound Hammer and KNUB

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 11 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nice Day To Go To The Pub
Got a code?

About Cosmic Psychos

The Cosmic Psychos, an Australian punk rock band, formed in 1982 under the original name Spring Plains. Their music blends punk rock with elements of pub and yob rock, and grunge. Known for their raw and unrefined sound, the band gained recognition for the Read more

Event information

COSMIC PSYCHOS

40th Anniversary Tour

with Special Guests

NINE POUND HAMMER and KNUB

Tuesday, June 11th, 2024

Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM

All Ages

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nine Pound Hammer, Cosmic Psychos

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.