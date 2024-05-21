DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SRF’ a multi instrumentalist based in south east London brings a sound inspired by 1960s rock right up 90s rnb. With a 4 piece band , ‘SRF’ envisions fusing his own sound with that of his many influences! Seun Folayan was recently asked to be apart of Cass...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.