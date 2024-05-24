Top track

Sonido Gallo Negro - Bocanegra

Sonido Gallo Negro w/ Doris Anahí

The Paramount
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sonido Gallo Negro is a band from Mexico City going back to the roots of

psychedelic tropical music with guitars, eccentric organs, analog

synthesizers, theremin... they mix exotic rarity and esoterism which will alter

your perception and force you to d...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonido Gallo Negro

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

