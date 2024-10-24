Top track

Artificial Void

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unprocessed

The Deaf Institute
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£21.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Artificial Void
Got a code?

About

Action! presents

Unprocessed

+ AVRALIZE

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AVRALIZE, Unprocessed

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.