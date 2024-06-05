DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Winners Tour - Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard & Ginger Johnson.

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
From £33.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

UK, Get ready for drag royalty - The Winners Tour is coming 👑

Join the winners of Drag Race UK - Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard & Ginger Johnson

Presented by Hamilton Hunter Live & Drag Tickets.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

