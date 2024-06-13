DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Show Called Thursday with Daniel Foxx

The Victoria
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.95
London's hit new comedy night, as recommended by the Evening Standard, Chortle and Londonist as one of the city's top comedy nights, returns to The Victoria for another month! Featuring their signature mix of wild stand-up, alternative, musical and charact...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.
The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

