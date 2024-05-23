Top track

Confetti

Fluxbau
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
About

Crzy Lvrs Presents: Confetti's Crash Landing EU Tour

Since Confetti blasted off in 2018, group members Conrad and Fetti (also known as “the ringleaders'') have created what has become the first musical-internet-meme-culture circus act. Making light out of...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Crzy Lvrs
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saint Chaos, Confetti

Venue

Fluxbau

Pfuelstraße 5, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

