DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crzy Lvrs Presents: Confetti's Crash Landing EU Tour
Since Confetti blasted off in 2018, group members Conrad and Fetti (also known as “the ringleaders'') have created what has become the first musical-internet-meme-culture circus act. Making light out of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.