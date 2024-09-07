Top track

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn with JD Pinkus

Underground Arts
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn with JD Pinkus at Underground Arts

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Underground Arts Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Buzzo, Trevor Dunn, JD Pinkus

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

