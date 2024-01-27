DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soulwax

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35
Leur retour en 2024 promet de placer la barre encore plus haut et d'établir un nouveau standard pour la musique électronique : une fête qui ne prend jamais fin !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par PiPole.

Soulwax

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

