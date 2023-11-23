DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
📍 Jeudi 23 novembre - 19h30/23h
Concert : Release Party Le Petit Moulin : The Odds, Le Cha, Sale Gamine, Foltz, Lucie Fournaise.
Le Petit Moulin se dévoile sous toutes ses facettes.
Aggresif avec le rock de The Odds et le live techno de FOLTZ, sensible
