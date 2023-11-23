DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Release Party Le Petit Moulin — The Odds, Le Cha

Badaboum
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

📍 Jeudi 23 novembre - 19h30/23h

Concert : Release Party Le Petit Moulin : The Odds, Le Cha, Sale Gamine, Foltz, Lucie Fournaise.

Le Petit Moulin se dévoile sous toutes ses facettes.

Aggresif avec le rock de The Odds et le live techno de FOLTZ, sensible Read more

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

The Odds

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.