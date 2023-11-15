Top track

Charlie Bennett - Tell Me Something

Charlie Bennett

Fiction Studios
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Charlie Bennett's Strawberry Jam is a very intimate show @ Fiction Studios in London, celebrating one year anniversary of debut EP ‘Duvet Days’. Included in the ticket price you will receive a limited-edition cassette of the EP. You'll be able to pick up t Read more

Presented by East City Management.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Fiction Studios

22-24 Ely Place, Camden, London, EC1N 6TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

