DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

2000trees 2024 - Saturday

Upcote Farm
Sat, 13 Jul 2024, 8:00 am
GigsCheltenham
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Day tickets allow entry for one day only: in this case Saturday.

Evening tickets allow entry from 6pm. If driving you will also require a car park ticket (sold separately). Day & evening tickets technically do not include camping - but if you have no othe Read more

Presented by 2000trees.

Venue

Upcote Farm

Withington, GL54 4BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.