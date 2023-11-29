Top track

DOUBLECAMP x Alt Bloom - The Camp Bloom Tour

Songbyrd
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOUBLECAMP is an indie pop duo from Nashville, TN consisting of best friends Joe Neary and JordanBurmeister. The group translates their feelings, anxieties and hopeful outlooks into a blend of hip hop, pop, and indie/alt anthems. DOUBLECAMP has shared the Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DOUBLECAMP, Alt Bloom

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

