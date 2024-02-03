Top track

The Miserable Rich: Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade West
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
London
About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an acoustic in-store performance and signing from The Miserable Rich. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Overcome' released via Rags to Ruins Records.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Miserable Rich

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

