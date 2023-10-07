Top track

Diplo - On My Mind - Purple Disco Machine Remix

RuMoRe Club x Tardeo Sábado x MaCeRa

Macera Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sábado TARDE en MACERA

Rumore Dance Club: Todos los sábados por la tarde, hot house y nu-disco con l@s mejores djs invitad@s provenientes de dentro y fuera de la ciudad. Las mejores vibras con el sonido más emocionante. Everybody's welcome!

Para mayores Read more

Organizado por Macera Club.

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

