Top track

Tyla - Water

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Habitat x Shayo: Halloween Special

Canvas
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tyla - Water
Got a code?

About

Habitat & Shayo link up to take over the whole of Canvas for a Halloween special

2 parties, 2 room, 1 ticket

Dancehall / Afrobeat / Funky / Trap / Amapiano / RnB

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Habitat MCR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Canvas

3 Symphony Park, Manchester, M1 7FS, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.