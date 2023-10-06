DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
5 bands for 5 pounds night
#2 in series of ?
Appearing in no particular order
[PAPER HATS](https://www.instagram.com/thisisnotpaperhats/) - pleasingly loud
PYONGYANG - welcome your new electro overlords
[NEXUS_O_](https://www.instagram.com/nexus_0__/) - future facing punk
[CHAD](https://www.instagram.com/chadchadchadband/) - high protein noise
[MM'99](https://soundcloud.com/user-56527431) - ambient elctronica
