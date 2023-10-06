DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 5 bands for 5 pounds night

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

5 bands for 5 pounds night

#2 in series of ?

Appearing in no particular order

[PAPER HATS](https://www.instagram.com/thisisnotpaperhats/) - pleasingly loud

PYONGYANG - welcome your new electro overlords

[NEXUS_O_](https://www.instagram.com/nexus_0__/) - future facing punk

[CHAD](https://www.instagram.com/chadchadchadband/) - high protein noise

[MM'99](https://soundcloud.com/user-56527431) - ambient elctronica

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Chad, paper hats

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

