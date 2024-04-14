Top track

AMBRE - Recommence

AMBRE

La Boule Noire
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AMBRE sort des sentiers battus pour retourner à l’essentiel !

Ni rock, ni punk, ni rap, mais surement un peu de tout ça, ils envoient du gros son avec tout ce qu'il faut de subtilité pour ne pas être réduit à des murs de bruit.

Poésie acide et acerbe, le Read more

Présenté par BIZARRES Prod..

Lineup

AMBRE

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

