O.

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£11
About

As the circular simplicity of their name suggests, O. are a true self-contained unit. They formed in London during lockdown, when Joe and Tash – both veterans of a string of London ensembles – found themselves in a bubble together. When they started jammin Read more

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

