Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

Garage Juice: Garage, Bass, UK Funky

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.60

About

Ravers are what you saying?!

Garage Juice returns on Friday 6th October bringing you an epic line-up of the finest UKG, Bassline, UK Funky & Grime across 2 rooms! Featuring some of the spiciest names in the scene, we're expecting this to be a sell out... Read more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

