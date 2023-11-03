DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
T'as loupé Halloween avec La Bringue le 31 octobre ? Pas de panique ! On t'attend à notre After Halloween le 3 novembre pour deux fois plus de fun !
- Lineup de DJ 100% féminin
- Cocktails
- Shows et danseuses
POP, RAP, AFRO, R&B, HIP-HOP, SHATTA •
