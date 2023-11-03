Top track

Rihanna - Disturbia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AFTER HALLOWEEN - La Bringue GIRLS ONLY

Club Haussmann
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rihanna - Disturbia
Got a code?

About

T'as loupé Halloween avec La Bringue le 31 octobre ? Pas de panique ! On t'attend à notre After Halloween le 3 novembre pour deux fois plus de fun !

- Lineup de DJ 100% féminin

- Cocktails

- Shows et danseuses

POP, RAP, AFRO, R&B, HIP-HOP, SHATTA • Read more

Présenté par La Bringue

Venue

Club Haussmann

23 Rue Taitbout, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.