SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) + Mumble Tide

Dareshack
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the heels of her critically acclaimed new double-album Joan Of All, SBT (aka Sarabeth Tucek) returns to the UK in January 2024. Sarabeth Tucek emerged from a decade-long hibernation away from the record business and released Joan of All worldwide on May...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mumble Tide , Sarabeth Tucek

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

