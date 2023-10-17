DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lets Dance Iconic Music of the 1980s

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Taking you back to the era of Miami Vice, Marty McFly and Margaret Thatcher, Year 13 Music strand present the iconic sounds of 80s pop.

Wall-to-wall bangers, this is going to be a proper 80s party.

Fancy dress is encouraged if not mandatory.

Presented by The BRIT School Limited.

Venue

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.