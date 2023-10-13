Top track



Rollover w/ Palms Trax & Paula Tape | Hola Mundo

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€14

About

Rollover party returns for its monthly October installment. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 13th, and get ready to groove to the incredible sounds of Palms Trax and Paula Tape. It's a night you won't want to miss!

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Lineup

Paula Tape, Palms Trax

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

