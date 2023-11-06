Top track

Bala Desejo - Passarinha

Bala Desejo

Bush Hall
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
£25.20

About

Refreshing Brazil's 1960s tropicália and 1970s psicodelia, these Latin Grammy award winners join the nostalgic with the contemporary through their sun-drenched sound.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, the quartet’s lysergic pop consists of lush guitar patterns, wa Read more

Presented by Bush Hall & Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bala Desejo

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

