MANCHESTER | ADEKUNLE GOLD LIVE IN CONCERT

Albert Hall Manchester
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£42.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Adekunle Gold returns to manchester after a soldout show last year where he delivered an amazing show with his live band..

This is an 18+ event

Presented by High Society

Lineup

Adekunle Gold

Venue

Albert Hall Manchester

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

