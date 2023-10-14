Top track

Felix Da Housecat - Silver Screen (Shower Scene)

Weapons Of Pleasure w/ Felix Da Housecat

501 Open Air
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJEl Paso
$27.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Felix Da Housecat joins us for an open air affair

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Weapons of Pleasure.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Felix da Housecat

Venue

501 Open Air

501 Texas Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

