D Double E

La Bellevilloise
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.99

About

À l'occasion de la sortie de son nouveau projet, la légende de la UK Grime D Double E se produira en concert unique à la Bellevilloise le 26 Novembre 2024 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

D Double E

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

