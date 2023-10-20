Top track

INDO WAREHOUSE

FVTVR
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le 20 octobre, FVTVR ouvrira ses portes pour accueillir le label Indo Warehouse en compagnie des co-fondateurs KAHANI et KUNAL MERCHANT rejoints par HARJI.

Fondé en 2022, Indo Warehouse est un collectif, une série d'événements et un label basé à New-York Read more

Présenté par FVTVR.
Lineup

Kahani, Kunal Merchant, HARJI

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

