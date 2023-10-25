DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sana e robusta costituzione - Specchio dei tempi

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
TheatreTorino
About

PRENOTAZIONE GRATUITA

SANA E ROBUSTA COSTITUZIONE Un progetto di Specchio dei tempi

I valori della costituzione attraverso il riscatto delle donne.

Specchio dei tempi ha da sempre a cuore i valori della Costituzione e invita tutta la cittadinanza allo s Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

