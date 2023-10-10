DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Long Time No See

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$16.54
About

Long Time No See is a pop-up stand-up comedy venture that has found a home in many of the country's most unique event spaces and hottest comedy clubs. From Los Angeles breweries to New York rooftops, laughs have found their way to audiences across the nation.

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

