Oh Baby w/ others live at The Old Queen's Head

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

7:30pm —> Doors

—> TBC

—> THIRD WAY

—> OH BABY

OH BABY– Following on from the success of their two previous EPs plus The Quietus commissioned single ‘Not Enoughʼ with American artist Kelley Stoltz, the duo emerge from studios sessions for their debut L Read more

Lineup

Oh Baby

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

