Top track

Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) - Hifi Sean Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hifi Sean All Night Long

Olbys Creative Hub
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) - Hifi Sean Remix
Got a code?

About

Continuing our all night long parties, we welcome DJ, producer and song writer HIFI Sean to Olbys Creative Hub for a night of house and electro.

Hifi Sean (Sean Dickson) has been pushing the boundaries of music since first joining bands in his teens, and Read more

Presented by Pickled Margate
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hifi Sean

Venue

Olbys Creative Hub

3-5 King Street, Margate, Margate, CT9 1DD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.