Top track

Tumelo.za & Tyler ICU - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Penthouse Piano After Dark at Eaton Hotel

Wild Days
Thu, 28 Sept, 9:30 pm
DJWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tumelo.za & Tyler ICU - Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee)
Got a code?

About

Amapiano is the vibes that's been very quickly winning the hearts of all music lovers across the world... and we're bringing African Dance Music back at Wild Days for a new Edition!

Join us for Amapiano After Dark This Thursday at Eaton Hotel

We've got d Read more

Presented by Soweto Global.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BlissSero, Space FX

Venue

Wild Days

1201 K Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.