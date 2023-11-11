DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Son Rompe Pera

Zebulon
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Son Rompe Pera

Born and raised in the deep outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers are keeping alive the rich legacy of marimba music running through their family with their latest project, Son Rompe Pera.

While firmly rooted in the tradition of this

Presented by Viva Pomona & Zebulon.

Lineup

Son Rompe Pera

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

