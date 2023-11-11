Top track

Rock Arena feat Gazebo Penguins in concerto

ORION LIVE CLUB
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rock Arena feat Gazebo Penguins in concerto

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Lineup

Gazebo Penguins

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

