Meatraffle

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South London troupe MEATRAFFLE roll into ZEROX!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Meatraffle

Venue

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery

48-52 Sandhill, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3JF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

