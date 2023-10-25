DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RED PERIL - Bollywood Gangsta Single Release Party

The George Tavern
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Madonnatron singer and guitarist Red Peril celebrates the release of their debut single ‘Bollywood Gangsta’ at the George Tavern.

Joining Red Peril is label mate Pink Eye Club showcasing his explosive one-man-disco-machine, South London psych rocker Rufus Read more

Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

1
Plutoz Beach, Pink Eye Club, Rufus Miller and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

