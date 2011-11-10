Top track

Higher

Glass Danse

Astra Kulturhaus
10 Nov - 11 Nov
Berlin
About

Out Of Line Music is proud to present an absolute gem of electronic extravaganza: Our Glass Danse festival 2023!

With icons like Iceland's electronic music pioneers GusGus and spellbinding Canadian Synthpop/Dark Wave act Austra

Presented by Out of Line Music.
Lineup

8
Gus Gus, Austra, Sono and 8 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

