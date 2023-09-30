DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALTRUISM

Edison Theatre
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyLong Beach
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FEATURING DJ SETS BY:

FOREIGNER

ANASTAZJA

MANGO & GINGER

RESEARCH

L X X I

& NICEGUYXVINNY

ALTRUISM is an art and music experience that combines community with live entertainment by some of today’s most established & emerging artists.

With each even

OEUVRE CREATIVE GROUP & GREY PRODUCTIONS.

Venue

Edison Theatre

213 East Broadway, Long Beach, California 90802, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

