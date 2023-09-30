DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FEATURING DJ SETS BY:
FOREIGNER
ANASTAZJA
MANGO & GINGER
RESEARCH
L X X I
& NICEGUYXVINNY
ALTRUISM is an art and music experience that combines community with live entertainment by some of today’s most established & emerging artists.
With each even
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.