ALAIN JOHANNES

The Underworld
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chilean born songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alain Johannes embarks on a 5 date UK tour in the Spring of 2024. The list of musicians that Alain Johannes has worked with reads like an encyclopedia of California rock history. In high school he Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Earl of Hell, Alain Johannes

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

