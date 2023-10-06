DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

80-90-00

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!

Präsentiert von Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden e.V.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

