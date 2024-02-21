Top track

Chicago

CCOSMO

Moritzbastei
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

CCOSMO ist Popsänger — und dennoch das Gegenteil vom ‚deutscher Popsänger‘-Klischee. Der sechsundzwanzigjährige Wahlberliner ist keine Pappfigur mit vorgezeichnetem Image, nicht der Typ Talentshow-Gewinner, der die Lyrics irgendwelcher Songwriter*innen un Read more

Angst Booking & Kommune präsentieren:

Venue

Moritzbastei

Kurt-Masur-Platz 1, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

