KillerStar

The 100 Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.28
KillerStar UK album release gig

KillerStar is a new band led by Rob Fleming (vocals, guitar, synths) and James Sedge (drums) together with an array of David Bowie’s most trusted collaborators: Mike Garson on piano, Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Gai...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by High Wire Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open 7:30 pm
320 capacity

