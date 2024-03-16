DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KillerStar

100 Club
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KillerStar UK album release gig

KillerStar is a new band led by Rob Fleming (vocals, guitar, synths) and James Sedge (drums) together with an array of David Bowie’s most trusted collaborators: Mike Garson on piano, Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Gai Read more

Presented by High Wire Records
Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

