ROSSY with Ninajirachi, Lightyear & TAZU

Chop Shop
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born in Liberal, Kansas and moving over 14 times in her life, ROSSY found a home in music at an early age. Her desire to capture emotions in her music reflects in her ability to combine trap and classical components to tell a true story. Rossy is taking th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Rossy

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

